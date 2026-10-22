Zelenskyy explained the purpose of the Russian cluster missile strike on Pechersk

On the night of October 22, Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads at Kyiv; one of them struck the Pechersk district, between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Vvedensky Monastery. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Head of State, the choice of weapons with a blast radius of up to 400 meters and a civilian area containing no military facilities was a deliberate attempt to inflict the greatest possible casualties and destruction on the civilian population. The explosion of cluster munitions in mid-air damaged monastery buildings, residential buildings, stores, and cafes, which, according to the President, confirms that Russia has no intention of ceasing hostilities.

Source: Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22, the Holy Vvedensky Men’s Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged. According to reports, two parishioners were injured. The publication reports that debris damaged the monastery’s roof. There are also reports of two injured parishioners. No information about their condition is currently available.

On the night of October 22, the “Pochayna” retail park was damaged as a result of a combined Russian attack on Kyiv. Several stores within the shopping complex were hit.

The Decathlon sporting goods store on Pochayna Street in Kyiv has temporarily suspended operations due to damage caused by a ballistic attack on the night of October 22. The store is currently not serving customers.

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