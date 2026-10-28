The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not strike ships carrying Russian diesel fuel to the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 28 during a conversation with journalists.

The head of state emphasized that such tankers are directly linked to the U.S., and therefore will not be targeted by Ukrainian attacks. The statement came after the U.S. authorized certain transactions involving Russian petroleum products to resume diesel fuel supplies.

At the same time, this position applies exclusively to vessels bound for U.S. ports and does not imply a general lifting of measures against Russian entities that finance military aggression.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

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