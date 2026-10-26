Zelenskyy posthumously honored a defender of Bakhmut whose father shot and killed Parubiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class, to Junior Sergeant Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, call sign “Lemberg,” who defended Bakhmut as part of the 93rd Brigade “Kholodny Yar.”

The soldier served in the reconnaissance unit of a mechanized battalion. On May 19, 2023, during the battles for Bakhmut, he was seriously wounded. Due to intense shelling, his comrades were unable to evacuate him. In September 2025, the soldier was officially listed as missing in action.

Mykhailo-Viktor is the son of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of murdering former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy. According to the soldier’s mother, her son had almost no contact with his father due to their differing views.

In total, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 674 Ukrainian servicemen, 312 of them posthumously. The corresponding decrees No. 1062/2026 and No. 1063/2026, dated October 26, were published on the president’s website.

The awards were granted for personal bravery in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the selfless fulfillment of military duty.

Among the honors are the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and “For Courage,” as well as the medals “For Military Service to Ukraine,” “Defender of the Fatherland,” and “For a Life Saved.”

Lieutenant Oleg Kostyuk was posthumously awarded the President of Ukraine’s “Cross of Combat Merit.”

Source: Presidential decrees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored reconnaissance officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with state awards. He thanked the military personnel for the intelligence, interceptions, and operations that help defend the country. The commendations were timed to coincide with the State Border Guard Service’s Intelligence Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on October 20.

Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian soldiers ahead of Defenders of Ukraine Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to servicemembers of the Territorial Defense Forces who are defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.

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