Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the soldiers who blew up a bridge near Irpin with him in 2022

On November 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the Order of the Golden Star, to two servicemen—Lieutenant Zakhar Kvasny and Junior Sergeant Roman Shymansky.

The documents state that the titles were awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

According to Decree No. 1092/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine was posthumously awarded to Lieutenant Zakhar Kvasny.

Pursuant to Decree No. 1093/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine was posthumously awarded to Junior Sergeant Roman Shymansky.

It is known that the commander of the engineeringsapper platoon of the 70th Engineering Support Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zakhar Kvasny, and Junior Sergeant Roman Shymansky of the 70th Engineering Support Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed on February 25, 2022.

The engineering barrier platoon was carrying out a mission to blow up a bridge in the Irpin area. Afterward, the Ukrainian soldiers were attacked by Russian forces. When the entire group moved away from the bridge, 22-year-old Zakhar Kvasnyi and 37-year-old Roman Shymansky remained at the demolition post. Both fulfilled their combat mission at the cost of their own lives.

Ukrainian military personnel found Zakhar Kvasny’s body during the battles to liberate Hostomel, and his relatives identified it on March 6, 2022, at one of Kyiv’s morgues. Roman Shymansky’s body was found on March 2, 2022.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Major Marat Mambetov, who was the squadron commander of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade “Ghost of Kyiv.”

The president also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to State Border Guard Service Colonel Roman Palamar from the Ternopil region, who was killed while carrying out a combat mission. The soldier was evacuating wounded fighters from the battlefield when he was killed.

A petition was posted on the website of the President of Ukraine calling for the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the “Golden Star” Order, to be awarded (posthumously) to Mykola Karpiuk, a civic and political activist, military officer, co-founder of the UNA-UNSO, and former political prisoner of the Kremlin.











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