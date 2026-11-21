Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the next round of talks will take place before Christmas. The head of state expects that the parties will be able to continue the negotiation process until then.

Responding to a question about when the next round of talks in the Ukraine-Europe-U.S.-Russia format might take place, Zelenskyy said: “Our security advisors will hold a series of meetings—perhaps via video conference, perhaps in person—to prepare the agenda, that is, the content for the meeting, and to draft the outcome, that is, the (expected—ed.) result of this meeting.”

According to the President, during the talks in Berlin on November 19, the U.S. side proposed holding negotiations before Christmas. “They asked what I thought. I told them: ‘Before Christmas, definitely. We can do it sooner. Let’s do it sooner.” The sooner we can achieve some kind of result, the better. We’ll save lives,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state made these remarks during a chat with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Is peace in Ukraine any closer? What the Trump-Putin-Xi summit actually revealed

New peace talks involving U.S. representatives will take place in Berlin, according to Zelenskyy.

Read us on