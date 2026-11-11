Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin to participate in the European Political Community summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation have begun a visit to Ireland. In Dublin, he will take part in the 9th Summit of the European Political Community.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings with approximately 20 leaders are scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Zelenskyy will also take part in the summit’s inaugural plenary session and hold talks with the U.S. delegation, consisting of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Denmark, met with representatives of about 70 Danish companies. During the event, the parties discussed expanding defense and economic cooperation, including the joint production of maritime drones, radar equipment, and components for the future Freyja system.

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

Read us on