Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that immediately after the U.S. president’s announcement of an allegedly reached “energy truce,” Russia carried out another series of drone attacks and deliberately struck a power plant in Kharkiv. The head of state made this statement during his address to the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12.

Zelenskyy noted that at the time of that announcement, Russian drones were flying in Ukrainian airspace, causing power outages and water supply problems in Kyiv, and that the subsequent strike on Kharkiv inflicted further damage on the power grid.

The president emphasized that the Kremlin continues to use the cold season as a weapon against millions of Ukrainians and assured that Ukraine is prepared to respond in kind should Russia refuse to genuinely cease its attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have postponed their planned visit to Moscow. New dates for the trip will not be set until it becomes clear whether Ukraine and the European Union are ready to agree to a new, coordinated proposal for an energy truce for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must make “very responsible and very difficult decisions” to end the war. This is precisely how the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, explained U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s head of state.

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