Zelenskyy Had a Tough Conversation with Government Officials About Electricity and Heating

On November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with government officials to discuss the situation regarding the restoration of electricity to residential buildings and the connection of these buildings to the heating system.

“I

had a tough conversation with government officials during today’s conference call. The situation in Bila Tserkva and Brovary is absolutely unacceptable—people were left without power not just for hours, but for several days. And yet, reports from the field provided different information. Problems must be solved, not concealed,” the president noted.

He also heard reports on the situation in Konotop and Shostka, where people need assistance.

“We are grateful to and proud of our energy workers—truly heroic repair crews—and our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who often restore power even under fire. But when, in some regions, utility services or individual companies are not doing their job properly, there must be a response—and a very swift one,” the president said.

As a reminder, Ukrenergo announced power outage schedules for November 14.

In the past week alone, the Russians damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The company reported this on its official channels.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

Read us on