During an interview with Danish musician and TV host Benjamin Gave, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his wife Olena Zelenska’s reaction to an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy namedFreya, which American boxer Terence Crawford had given him that summer.

According to the head of state, when he brought the dog home and handed it to his wife, the first lady responded with a categorical “No!”

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During the conversation, Zelenskyy also showed photos of both of his dogs—Freya and her “little sister” Vicky. Since both the President of Ukraine and the interviewer are poodle owners, they jokingly agreed that poodles are the smartest and “very dangerous” dogs.

Source: Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by Danish musician and TV host Benjamin Gave.

On August 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a special gift from American boxer Terence Crawford—an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy named Freya. The dog’s name is linked to the future Ukrainian air defense system FREYJA, which is currently under development.

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