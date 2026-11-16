Zelenskyy Outlined What Kind of Military Aid Ukraine Will Request at the Ramstein Meeting

During tomorrow’s “Ramstein” meeting, Ukraine will present its partners with its key needs for strengthening its defense. Specifically, the discussion will focus on interceptors for air defense, ammunition for combat aircraft, and additional funding.

The participants will also discuss the production of drones and the implementation of joint defense projects.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for the meeting and emphasized that the main focus will be on providing Ukraine’s air defense with interceptors and combat aviation with the necessary ammunition. In addition, Ukraine will raise the issue of additional funding.

“We are preparing for the meeting of the Defense Contact Group in the ‘Ramstein’ format tomorrow—Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara will present our needs and key priorities for cooperation. Of course, we are focusing on interceptors for air defense and supplying Ukrainian combat aviation with ammunition. There is potential to increase drone production for our Defense Forces. We will discuss additional funding,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, we also need more momentum for joint production with our partners. The pace of our work must increase, and every day must yield results for Ukraine and our partners.

"I am counting on a substantive meeting. The Minister of Defense also reported on the implementation of the plan for long-range sanctions: our Ukrainian diplomatic strikes are achieving their intended goals. I have approved new operations. Glory to Ukraine!" the Head of State concluded.

The Head of State announced this in a Telegram post.

As a reminder, the next Ramstein meeting is scheduled for November 2026.

We previously reported that the 34th “Ramstein” meeting on support for Ukraine had begun in Berlin.

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