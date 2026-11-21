Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will decide on the candidate for Ukraine’s new ambassador to the U.S. after receiving the final report on the work of Ukrainian diplomats in various countries. At the same time, the head of state has already named several potential candidates for the position.

Among the options being considered is, in particular, an experienced military officer who is fluent in English.

When asked about the possible return of Oksana Markarova to the post of ambassador to the U.S., the president replied that her qualifications make this possible. “Her level is sufficient—perhaps,” Zelenskyy said.

In addition to Markarova, the president mentioned Yulia Svyrydenko, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Dmytro Kuleba, Pavlo Klimkin, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga. Zelenskyy also suggested that an experienced military officer with a high level of English proficiency could take the position.

The president did not specify a date for the appointment. According to him, personnel changes are also possible at Ukrainian embassies in other key countries.

Zelenskyy made these remarks during a conversation with journalists.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy outlined the condition for appointing a new ambassador to the U.S.

Earlier, we also reported that Zelenskyy had named candidates for the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

Read us on