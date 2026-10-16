Zelenskyy spoke about additional F-16s from Belgium, a shortage of Patriot missiles, and restrictions on Starlink

Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026, while facing a shortage of missiles for the Patriot systems and restrictions on Starlink operations.

The head of state also commented on the prospects for using frozen Russian assets, the possibility of establishing a separate European format for negotiations with Russia, and the exchange of intelligence with partners.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026. This issue was discussed during meetings with Belgian officials.

The president emphasized that these aircraft are already playing a crucial role in countering Russian air threats. In particular, the F-16s are helping the Ukrainian military combat Russian “Shahed” drones.

Zelenskyy commended the work of Ukrainian pilots and added that Kyiv continues to work with partners to expand the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The president paid special attention to the shortage of PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot air defense missile systems.

According to Zelenskyy, a significant portion of these missiles has long been diverted to the Middle East. As a result, Ukraine is not a priority destination for the supply of American interceptors.

“We are not the number one priority for the allocation of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles,” the president said.

At the same time, Ukraine receives air defense missiles not only from the United States but also from other international partners. As Zelenskyy explained, deliveries must be organized in small batches from various sources, depending on the capabilities of partner countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that the speed restrictions on Starlink have not yet been fully lifted. These changes have impacted the Ukrainian military’s use of satellite communications.

The president explained that Starlink is essential not only for conducting combat operations but also for logistics on the front lines and for protecting the civilian population.

In particular, drones equipped with satellite communications are used to deliver food and water to service members who have been stationed for extended periods in areas threatened by Russian drones.

According to the head of state, speed limitations have created additional difficulties in countering Russian jet-powered drones. Ukraine is working with international partners, particularly France, to expand satellite communication capabilities.

During the briefing, the president once again raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets.

He said that Russia is seeking to recover these funds, while Ukraine is interested in receiving them before any potential lifting of sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not specify exactly how Ukraine might receive this money. The issue of using frozen Russian assets remains a subject of debate among European nations.

The president also commented on the idea of creating a separate European format for negotiations with Russia. According to him, Ukraine is interested in having several parallel tracks that could facilitate the search for a diplomatic resolution to the war.

“My vision is that I would very much like there to be several tracks so that there is, after all, an opportunity to move toward a diplomatic settlement of this war,” Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the creation of a separate European format should not mean excluding anyone from the negotiation process.

The head of state also reported that dozens of countries are providing Ukraine with intelligence, calling this substantial assistance. Separately, he mentioned the decision to ease sanctions against Russia, which came as a surprise to Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s briefing took place following meetings with European leaders in Brussels. Key topics of discussion included continued military support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and preparations for the winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks during a briefing following the European Union summit in Brussels.

On Friday, October 16, on the sidelines of the second day of the European Union summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. This was their first conversation.

Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026.

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