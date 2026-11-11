Zelenskyy spoke about his expectations for the talks between Witkoff and Kushner and Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to meet with Putin with specific proposals following their meeting in Abu Dhabi and will return from Moscow to Dublin on the evening of Thursday, November 12.

“The Americans flew to Putin with concrete proposals. I would very much like them to fly back to Dublin with concrete proposals. I don’t really believe that will happen, but there is hope,” the head of state noted during a press conference.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects to receive feedback from the American negotiators regarding the humanitarian track, specifically a possible prisoner exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or “1,200 for 1,200” format, security guarantees, as well as a ceasefire in the energy sector, at sea, and at critical infrastructure facilities. During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation refused to discuss a ceasefire, citing a lack of authority to do so.

In addition, the meetings are addressing the possibility of a trilateral summit at the leadership level to resolve territorial issues and involve Europe as an equal partner in future negotiations.

Source: Press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner announced that on November 11, he will travel to Moscow with Steve Witkoff. There, representatives of the Donald Trump administration plan to meet with Putin.

Prior to this, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy had outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

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