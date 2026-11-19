The President of Ukraine stated that he is aware of the threats to his own life, particularly the possibility of an assassination attempt by Russia. At the same time, he said, he cannot constantly focus on the danger, even though Ukrainian intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned of possible assassination attempts.

During the interview, NBC News reporter Richard Engel asked Zelenskyy if he feared that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might order his assassination in response to Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian territory.

The journalist mentioned previous assassination attempts against the Ukrainian president, including the alleged planning of an attack while he was in Poland. Zelenskyy replied that he is aware of the danger that comes with his job during the war. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers risk their lives every day for the sake of their country and the future of coming generations.

“We know we could die. But our soldiers are fighting for our country, for the future of our children and grandchildren,” the president said.

Engel then asked if he had understood correctly that Zelenskyy was prepared to die for the sake of Ukraine. The president replied that he was simply fulfilling his duties as head of state.

According to the president, Russian intelligence services have repeatedly attempted to organize assassination attempts against him. Ukrainian intelligence officers, security officials, and his security detail regularly warn the head of state about potential threats. They advise him to change his daily and nightly schedules and to strengthen security measures.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that he cannot constantly live by rules dictated by fear. He explained that an excessive focus on his own protection would contradict the values for which Ukraine is fighting.

“But I cannot live like that. Otherwise, it would not be the life we are fighting for. We are fighting for freedom,” the head of state emphasized.

Source: NBC News

Zelenskyy also outlined the condition under which Trump and Xi could force Russia to stop the war.

The U.S. will share details of Trump’s talks in China with Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

New peace talks involving U.S. representatives will take place in Berlin—Zelenskyy.

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