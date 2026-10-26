Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia to take place in early November.

The head of state briefed the Lithuanian speaker on the meetings in Oslo and the overall situation in the negotiation process.

“We expect the trilateral meeting between the American, Ukrainian, and Russian teams to take place as early as the beginning of November,” Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed in detail Ukraine’s European integration and the priorities of the Lithuanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of opening the remaining two negotiation clusters for Ukraine by the end of 2026. This is necessary so that the closure of negotiation chapters can begin during Lithuania’s presidency.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin dictator, stated that the decision to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not entail a cessation of hostilities.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas.

As a reminder, Russia will continue its attacks on Ukraine despite the trilateral talks, according to the Kremlin.

Earlier, an aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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