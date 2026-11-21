Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the newly elected U.S. Congress, which will begin its work in January, will demonstrate unity in its support for Ukraine. The head of state emphasized that Kyiv needs American assistance, particularly in the form of missile defense systems.

The Ukrainian president avoided giving a direct answer to the question of whether he expects changes in U.S. policy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war after the new Congress takes office next year.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that politicians’ statements during the election campaign and their subsequent actions may differ.

“Well, we’ll see. I think it will depend on Congress’s reaction. Are they truly ready to help and support Ukraine, or was it just—I mean—during the election, which is quite understandable, because during elections, politicians remain politicians, right, and they can demonstrate their position,” the head of state replied.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs missile defense systems to protect people’s lives, and the United States has the capacity to provide such support.

In this context, the president mentioned Washington’s assistance to Israel and countries in the Middle East, which have received various types of weapons and military aid packages.

“They found a way to support Israel. They found a way to support Middle Eastern countries in their defense—with various types of weapons, aid packages, and even allies. Even while attacking other countries, yes. So if the United States wants to demonstrate change, this country knows how to do it,” the Ukrainian president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. and emphasized that it must continue.

“I am truly grateful for the bipartisan support, but we need their support. I hope that Congress will not allow the aggressor to prevail,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with NBC News.

The U.S. Congress has less than three weeks to agree on funding for federal agencies after December 11, when the current funding expires. Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats are complicated by disagreements over the war with Iran and President Donald Trump’s demand for an additional $350 billion for the Pentagon.

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