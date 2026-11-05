Zelenskyy hopes for increased U.S. aid following the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that a Democratic Party victory in the U.S. midterm elections will help Kyiv secure more American support. This includes both financial aid and arms supplies.

According to the Ukrainian leader, increased support from Washington could influence the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy noted that Democrats openly advocate for supporting Ukraine and restoring closer relations between the U.S. and Europe. At the same time, the president thanked the Republicans who support Kyiv.

“I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats are very clear about their support for Ukraine and providing it with assistance. They are talking about restoring ties between the United States and Europe. Therefore, there is hope that a balance of power will emerge and we will receive greater support,” Zelenskyy said.

The president’s expectations are tied to the results of the U.S. midterm elections. Based on those results, Democrats will control both chambers of Congress starting in 2027.

According to Zelenskyy, if the U.S. Congress begins to advocate for large-scale financial and military support for Ukraine, this could serve as an additional lever of pressure on Moscow.

“If Congress now speaks out in favor of substantial financial support or military aid, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, that will be a positive development that will influence Putin,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

This was reported by Reuters.

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