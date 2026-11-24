Ukraine needs at least 115 billion euros next year to ensure financial stability amid the war.

Currently, Ukraine expects to receive about €90 billion from the European Union, but another €25 billion still needs to be secured.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is working with European partners to secure funding. The European Commission has already proposed a mechanism for raising funds, which is expected to receive support from EU countries.

The president emphasized that securing funding remains one of the key priorities at the central level, as at least €100 billion is needed annually to support the country during a full-scale war.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received nearly 8 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the largest single tranche in the program’s history. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used to support the country’s financial stability amid a full-scale war. In total, since the beginning of 2026, the European Union has transferred 13.57 billion euros to Ukraine.

Ukraine has received a new tranche of 3.47 billion euros from the EU.

The first tranche of the EU loan to Ukraine, amounting to 5.9 billion euros, will be allocated for drones.

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