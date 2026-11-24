On November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a proposal by Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, to travel together to Moscow for peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy called the idea frivolous and suggested that Lukashenko bring the Russian president to Kyiv himself. According to him, such statements do not bring an end to the war any closer.

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus had previously proposed that the Ukrainian president fly with him to Moscow for talks with Putin. Lukashenko also stated that he was ready to act as a security guarantor during such a trip. In response, Zelenskyy proposed an alternative: Lukashenko could bring Putin with him and fly to Kyiv. The president added that Ukraine is also ready to guarantee their safe reception, since these are negotiations. “Let Lukashenko take Putin and fly with him to Kyiv. We will also guarantee their safe reception—after all, these are negotiations,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president emphasized that he does not consider Lukashenko’s proposal a realistic basis for negotiations. According to him, it is impossible to meet with the Russian side in Moscow, just as it is impossible to hold negotiations in Kyiv while the war is ongoing. “We are at war; we cannot meet in Moscow, nor can we meet in Kyiv. We all understand this perfectly well. When someone says something like that, it’s simply not a serious conversation,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy also humorously commented on Lukashenko’s remarks about a joint flight. He noted that he doesn’t understand why the Belarusian leader is offering to “take” him on a plane and fly him to Moscow. “He’s offering to take me. Am I a suitcase or something? Pick me up and fly off. Well, to Moscow—what for?” the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, such initiatives merely distract attention and clutter the information space. They do not offer a realistic path to negotiations and do not help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine any closer. Zelenskyy commented on Lukashenko’s remarks while speaking with journalists.

On November 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that he was officially inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to board a plane with him and fly to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin.

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