Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 390 National Guard servicemembers, police officers, and border guards. Of these, 177 received the awards posthumously.

The state honors were awarded for meritorious service in the defense of Ukraine.

According to the document, the defenders were honored for the personal courage they demonstrated in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for their selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

The President posthumously awarded the “Cross of Combat Merit” to Senior Private Maksym Grachov, Sergeant Denys Koval, Senior Private Dmytro Martynenko, and Sergeant Davyd Moskayev.

Colonel Serhiy Karpushev and, posthumously, Major Oleg Mudrak were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Second Class.

The President also awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Third Class, to 22 more defenders, ten of whom received the award posthumously.

The Order of Danylo Halytskyi was awarded to Lieutenant Ihor Zhygrin, Junior Sergeant Serhiy Karakai, Captain Oleksandr Karkach, Senior Lieutenant Ihor Metlushan, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Andrush, Major Ostap-Ivan Kovalchuk, Colonel Oleksandr Mandzyuk, Colonel Serhiy Melnyk, Private Leonid Nyu, and Senior Private Leonid Perminov.

The defenders were also awarded the Orders “For Courage” (1st–3rd classes) and the medals “For Military Service to Ukraine,” “For Impeccable Service,” “Defender of the Fatherland,” and “For a Life Saved.”

The corresponding decree No. 1071/2026, dated October 29, was published on the President’s website.

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