Zelenskyy has appointed Ukraine's diplomatic representatives to Fiji and Mauritius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ukraine’s ambassadors to Australia and Mozambique as concurrent diplomatic representatives in two additional countries.

Specifically, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, will also represent the country in the Republic of Fiji. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Rostyslav Tronenko, will serve as ambassador concurrently to the Republic of Mauritius.

From 2002 to 2004, Vasyl Myroshnychenko headed the international youth organization “European Youth Parliament – Ukraine.”

From 2006 to 2022, he was a partner at CFC Big Ideas, a company specializing in strategic communications, and from 2007 to 2022, he served as director and head of the Ukrainian office of the Ukrainian-British City Club.

In 2014, he co-founded the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, and from 2015 to 2016, he chaired the board of the Professional Government Association. In May 2021, he was appointed a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Institute, and in March 2022, he became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He has served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia since April 1, 2022.

Rostyslav Tronenko worked as a translator in Mozambique from 1984 to 1986.

In 1992, he began his diplomatic career in Ukraine; in 1993, he was a fellow in the UN Human Rights Program in Geneva and Strasbourg, and in 1994, he served as an official UN observer at the first democratic elections in Mozambique.

From 1997 to 1999, he served as an advisor to the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN in Vienna.

From 1999 to 2001, he served as Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Brazil.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Portugal.

From 2012 to 2021, he served as Ambassador to Brazil.

In January 2025, he was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique, with residence in Maputo.

The corresponding decrees No. 1082/2026 and No. 1083/2026 were published on the President’s website.

Zelenskyy dismissed four Ukrainian ambassadors: who was affected by the changes.

Zelenskyy confirmed long-range strikes on an oil refinery deep inside Russia.

Following Russia’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

Due to a Russian attack in the Lviv region, more than 21,000 customers were left without power.

As a reminder, overnight, the Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 693 aerial targets, including 41 missiles and 652 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Read us on