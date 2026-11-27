On Friday, November 27, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented diplomas and honorary awards to the recipients of the Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine. Among those honored were scientists whose research focuses on energy, medicine, defense, cybersecurity, and the country’s reconstruction. In total, the president’s public decree lists 61 laureates for eight scientific works, while a statement from the Office of the President mentions 91 awardees for 12 works.

The ceremony took place on the birthday of Boris Paton—an outstanding Ukrainian scientist who headed the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine for many years. Zelenskyy thanked the scientists and engineers for their work, which is helping the country withstand a full-scale war. “Today, Ukraine honors scientists, engineers, and researchers—all those who, in times of war, strengthen Ukraine with their intellect and ideas, knowledge and inventions, and solutions that are so important to everyone today,” the president wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this year’s projects are helping to strengthen the energy system, advance medicine, and bolster defense and cybersecurity. The head of state also emphasized that scientific developments have practical significance: they make it possible to better protect civilians and military personnel. “We feel the results of each individual development—the results of our science, which is, in general, far-sighted, long-range during wartime, and bold—science that changes the present, changes the course of the war, and provides more opportunities to protect the lives of our people and our soldiers,” Zelenskyy noted.

Which Projects Received the Award

According to Presidential Decree No. 1136/2026 of November 23, the public list includes eight scientific works. They cover not only defense technologies but also medicine, energy, cybersecurity, and legal issues related to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

In particular, the award was given to the authors of a study on the digital transformation of the electric power sector and its integration into the European energy space. Another recognized work is dedicated to the resilience and restoration of facilities where natural gas is stored and transported. These areas are crucial for the stable operation of the country’s energy system. Special recognition was given to a project on cybermonitoring of critical infrastructure facilities. Such research aims to strengthen the protection of facilities vital to the country against cyber threats.

Among the medical studies were research on the treatment of patients with combat-related injuries to the abdomen and pelvic region, as well as the creation of a system for providing ophthalmological care to military personnel in field conditions and hospitals. Another recognized project concerns modern approaches to microbiome modulation. The award was also given to scientists who studied the properties of structures and systems under the influence of physical fields, as well as to the authors of a study on the legal framework for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Among the laureates in the latter category is Marina Stefanchuk, Doctor of Law and wife of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. She received the award along with six other authors of the study. According to the decree, the amount of each National Prize in 2026 is 500,000 hryvnias. One of the awards was presented posthumously to scientist Lydia Babenko.

What Is Known About the Boris Paton Prize

The Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine is a state award that recognizes significant scientific research and developments. It was established in 2021 to replace the State Prize of Ukraine in Science and Technology. This decision was made to honor the memory of Boris Paton, who died in August 2020 at the age of 102. Boris Paton was a Ukrainian scientist in the fields of welding and metallurgy. He served as president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine from 1962 to 2020. His scientific work and engineering innovations had a significant impact on the development of industry and technology.

The award is presented annually for research in the natural sciences, technical sciences, humanities, medicine, education, and environmental protection. Recipients are presented with diplomas and honorary medals, as well as a cash prize. This year’s awards spanned several fields of practical importance for Ukraine both during the war and after its conclusion—ranging from treating the wounded and protecting the energy sector to cybersecurity and laying the legal groundwork for reconstruction. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the recipients of the 2025 Boris Paton National Prize. He presented them with diplomas and honorary medals. The awards were presented to scientists who have made significant contributions to the development of medicine, the modernization of military equipment, the protection of infrastructure, and other important fields.

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