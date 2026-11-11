President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is affecting Ukraine’s security and the availability of its air defense systems.

According to him, as Ukraine seeks to procure missiles for Patriot systems—which are necessary to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian ballistic attacks—it is facing a shortage because some of the munitions are being diverted to the Middle East.

Zelenskyy emphasized that, as a result, Ukrainian cities risk being left without sufficient means to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. He also stressed that wars and their consequences are not confined to a single region.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. The country has currently exhausted its reserves, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

The U.S. continues to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons without delay as part of the PURL initiative, which is funded by European allies.

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