President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is critically short of missiles and systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. According to him, the U.S. is currently more focused on assisting countries in the Middle East rather than Ukraine. In an interview with the BBC on November 27, the head of state suggested that this situation effectively serves as a form of pressure on Kyiv, even if Washington did not intend it that way.

Zelenskyy called the defense of Ukraine’s airspace one of the country’s most difficult challenges. He said the biggest problem right now is Russian ballistic missiles, which are difficult to intercept without the appropriate air defense systems. “Very much so. It’s a challenge. We have one major problem—ballistics. We have a shortage of anti-ballistic missiles and systems,” the president said in a conversation with BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford.

He explained that Ukraine could receive missiles for Patriot systems from the United States. There is also the possibility of obtaining them from individual European countries and other nations on various continents. However, negotiating such deliveries is more difficult.

According to Zelenskyy, the U.S. is currently more focused on the Middle East and is directing more aid there. The president emphasized that this is Washington’s decision, but it has direct consequences for Ukraine. “The U.S. has shifted its focus to the Middle East and is providing more assistance there. But that is their choice,” the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy Responded to Whether This Constitutes Pressure from the U.S.

During the interview, a BBC journalist asked the president whether he considered the situation with the missiles to be a form of pressure from the United States on Ukraine. Zelenskyy did not claim that the U.S. was intentionally creating such a situation. At the same time, he acknowledged that this is precisely the actual outcome for Ukraine. “Perhaps this was not the United States’ intention, but this is exactly how it works,” the president replied.

In doing so, he drew attention not only to the shortage of weapons but also to the consequences of the shift in priorities for U.S. aid. Ukraine needs interceptor missiles now, as Russia continues to attack cities and critical infrastructure with ballistic missiles.

What Is Known About the Delay in Patriot Missiles

Amid the president’s statements, reports had previously emerged about delays in the transfer of U.S. interceptor missiles to Ukraine. In particular, the Financial Times reported on November 24 that the Pentagon is delaying the transfer of approximately 60 missiles for Patriot systems, even though their delivery had previously been approved in Washington.

According to the publication, this has heightened fears in Kyiv that military aid could be used as leverage during negotiations to end the war. At the same time, the mere fact of the delay does not prove that the U.S. made this decision specifically for that purpose.

Separately, on October 30, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles for Patriot systems and related equipment to Ukraine. The estimated value of the deal is $2.1 billion. However, approval of the sale does not mean the missiles will be delivered immediately. Zelenskyy previously explained that under such a contract, deliveries could begin only in a few years.

Therefore, Ukraine is trying to negotiate with its partners for additional missiles that can be obtained more quickly. In late October, the president spoke about the possibility of acquiring between 10 and 30 interceptors for air defense. According to his plan, Ukraine could later return them as part of a package of 500 missiles, the sale of which has already been approved by the U.S. State Department.

At the same time, the capabilities of European partners are also limited. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported in early November that Berlin had already transferred several Patriot systems and their missiles to Ukraine but currently cannot provide more due to its own limited stockpiles.

Zelenskyy called the supply of Patriot systems a matter of political decision

In an interview with the BBC, the president also linked the issue of missile deliveries to the United States’ role in peace negotiations. According to Zelenskyy, Washington should not limit itself to the role of a neutral mediator, since Russia is the aggressor and it is Russia that must be pressured. “We need signals from a real, helpful ally who can put pressure on Russia,” the head of state said.

He added that excessive neutrality in relations between an aggressor and a country defending itself effectively places them on equal footing. Zelenskyy emphasized that the U.S. must use its influence to bring about a change in Moscow’s position. Separately, the president noted that the decision to supply Patriot missiles depends on political will. According to him, Ukraine needs these missiles not in a few years’ time, but right now, when Russian attacks pose a threat to people and infrastructure.

The statement regarding the shortage of anti-ballistic missiles was one of the key topics of Zelenskyy’s interview with the BBC, in which he also spoke about preparations for a difficult winter, relations with the Donald Trump administration, and the progress of peace talks. He made these remarks in an interview with the BBC.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told BBC News that the U.S. is delaying the delivery of Patriot systems. According to him, Ukraine has a “very large” shortage of interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles, and this shortage is costing people their lives.

Ukraine is waiting for the U.S. side to set a date for the next meeting as part of the peace talks, which is to take place in a four-party format with the participation of European representatives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on November 25.

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