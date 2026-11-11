Zelenskyy spoke of new threats to global security due to the blocking of sea lanes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the world needs a new approach to security and defense.

According to him, modern warfare is changing due to the widespread use of inexpensive attack drones, as well as the transformation of sea lanes into a tool for exerting pressure.

He cited the example of the Strait of Hormuz, where events have affected global energy prices and the cost of living. Zelenskyy also noted that Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea has consequences not only for Ukraine but also for Egypt and the countries of South Asia.

The president warned against a possible repeat of a similar scenario in the Baltic Sea and other strategically important sea lanes and asked who would defend Europe’s interests.

Source: ">Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Denmark, met with representatives of about 70 Danish companies. During the event, the parties discussed expanding defense and economic cooperation, including the joint production of maritime drones, radar equipment, and components for the future Freyja system.

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

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