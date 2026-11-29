On November 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence has information about Russia’s future plans in the war and its preparations for new strikes against Ukraine. According to him, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is monitoring the production and stockpiling of Russian missiles. The president also heard a briefing from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty on the situation at the front and the necessary redeployment of Ukrainian forces.

He said he had received a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate on what the Russian army is preparing for. In particular, intelligence officers reported on possible new strikes, weapons production, and the stockpiling of missiles. According to the president, Ukrainian officials responsible for communicating with international partners already understand what steps need to be taken in response. “There was a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate on what the Russians are preparing—strikes, their weapons production, and the stockpiling of missiles. Everyone responsible for communicating with partners in Ukraine clearly understands what to do. I am awaiting the report,” Zelenskyy said.

He did not specify exactly when Russia might launch new strikes or which targets might be at risk. The president also did not disclose details of the intelligence. At the same time, he made it clear that Ukraine is preparing the necessary measures and must convey information about Russia’s plans to its partners.

Zelenskyy Discussed the Situation on the Front Lines with Drapaty

In addition to the intelligence briefing, the president heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty. They discussed the situation on the front lines and determined what redeployment of Ukrainian forces and equipment is needed right now. Zelenskyy acknowledged that the situation on the battlefield remains challenging. At the same time, he described it as stable and emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to repel Russian assaults and hold back the occupiers’ advance on various fronts.

The president specifically mentioned the fighting for Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. According to him, the Ukrainian military must do everything possible to continue inflicting losses on Russian units in this sector. “Kostiantynivka—we must do everything we can to continue destroying the occupiers there,” the head of state emphasized. He also thanked the Airborne Assault Forces for their active operations on various sections of the front.

Ukraine continues to strike at Russian logistics

Zelenskyy identified strikes against Russian logistics as another important front. According to him, Ukraine continues to weaken the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces through sanctions and strikes on facilities that support its military needs. “We are destroying Russian logistics with our medium-range sanctions and our strikes, and they are working quite well,” the president said.

Thus, during his briefings on November 29, Zelenskyy addressed two important issues at once: Russia’s preparations for possible new attacks and the actions of Ukrainian troops on the front lines. The president did not specify the timing or targets of future Russian strikes, but confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring the enemy’s preparations, and the military command is determining the necessary defensive measures. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel.

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