Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the government will do everything in its power to protect Kyiv from Russian attacks. According to him, Ukraine will use every possible means to defend the capital as a difficult winter approaches.

“We will defend our capital by any means necessary. This isn’t the first time. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first winter like this. But we need our capital. Without the capital, there will be no country,” the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and logistics facilities are making life in the capital more difficult. Bridges across the Dnipro River have also come under attack, which could lead to the city being cut off into separate parts. Due to power outages and logistical problems, some businesses have already ceased operations. Some residents have left the capital for the winter.

This was reported with reference to his interview with the BBC.

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