Zelenskyy stated that Russia has rejected peace despite its lack of victories on the battlefield

The Russian Federation continues its military operations and rejects any compromises aimed at ending the war, despite the lack of strategic successes on the front lines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on October 28 during a press briefing.

The head of state emphasized that the Russian leadership shows no willingness to cease its aggression, which poses a challenge to the entire international community. Zelenskyy stressed that it is only possible to prevent further escalation and bring the war to an end if Ukraine’s international partners remain firmly united and strong.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ukraine expects that a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in Abu Dhabi will take place from November 6 to 10. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. At the same time, the date depends on the readiness of the U.S. side, and the venue may still change due to the situation in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

Prior to this, Sibiga had called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, during a phone call with Vladimir Putin, conveyed a message to him regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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