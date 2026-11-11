Zelenskyy stated that men of draft age must return to Ukraine

Men of draft age who have left the country must return to Ukraine. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that this is a complex issue, as people left the country under various circumstances.

According to the president, the war has torn many families apart—husbands remain on the front lines, while wives and children leave the country, and they go long periods without seeing each other.

Because of this, many families have broken up, so it is very difficult to give a definitive answer regarding the deportation or return of Ukrainians.

“Of course, I would like people who fled Ukraine—especially if they are of draft age—to be in Ukraine, and we would like them to return. But this is a very complex issue, because there are many different reasons why people left,” the head of state noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks during a briefing with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

The Ministry of Defense clarified the powers of the Territorial Defense Commissions during mobilization.

Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization until January 29, 2027.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who, in exchange for bribes, processed requests for discharge from active military service.

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