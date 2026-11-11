Zelenskyy said he would not forgive Putin even on the last day of his life

During a conversation with journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy categorically ruled out the possibility of forgiving Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that he could not do so even on the last day of his life.

The head of state underscored the need for Russian society to take full responsibility for the war it started, noting that Russian citizens still do not realize their own role as aggressors and are trying to shift the blame.

According to Zelenskyy, these are very specific crimes—murders and acts of torture in specific cities—so those responsible must be found and held accountable through the courts and international justice.

Commenting on the possibility of direct negotiations with the Kremlin leader, the president noted a fundamental ideological divide between the sides, as the Russian leadership and society live in a reality distorted by propaganda.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that Putin is receiving distorted information about the front lines.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff reported that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO’s role, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

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