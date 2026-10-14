Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by Trump's deal with Putin regarding the diesel engine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to negotiate with Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of diesel fuel.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine risks losing a strong partner as a result of such agreements.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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