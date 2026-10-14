Zelenskyy called on Musk to lift Starlink restrictions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

Zelenskyy appealed to SpaceX owner Elon Musk, asking him to restore the system’s functionality.

The president expressed hope that the restrictions were the result of a technical error and emphasized that he expects his partners to treat Ukraine fairly.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with Piers Morgan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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