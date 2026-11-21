Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond to the Russian missile strikes on the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel mill. As a result of the attacks, the plant was forced to halt operations.

“This is a huge plant—and they (the Russians—IF-U) have been working for months to destroy it. It would be appropriate for Prime Minister Modi to respond to this. This is an Indian project—even though it is being implemented in Ukraine, it is a major Indian project,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Russia has been carrying out massive attacks on Kryvyi Rih for several months, including the use of ballistic missiles. As a result of the shelling, operations at the steel plant were halted.

Zelenskyy also noted that more than 20,000 people were employed at the plant. He emphasized that the plant is owned by Indian investors who have steel assets in various countries around the world.

“ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. The plant specializes in the production of long products, including rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns Ukraine’s largest mining and metallurgical complex, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih,” as well as a number of smaller enterprises, including PJSC “ArcelorMittal Beryslav.”

The head of state made these remarks during a meeting with British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Stitting.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using jet-powered drones.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city was left without power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

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