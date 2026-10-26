Zelenskyy approved the National Security and Defense Council's decision to establish a ring of defense around cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decrees No. 1066/2026 and No. 1067/2026, thereby enacting the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on the construction of a belt of engineering barriers to ensure the perimeter defense of cities and updating the National Security Strategy.

According to Decree No. 1067/2026, the NSDC’s decision of September 25, “On Measures to Develop a Belt of Engineering Obstacles to Ensure an Adequate Level of City Defense and Mechanisms for Their Implementation (Circular City Defense),” the specific measures and the annex thereto are classified as “For Official Use Only.”

In addition, Decree No. 1066/2026 provides for a revision of Ukraine’s National Security Strategy, which was adopted back in September 2020, prior to the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Oversight of the implementation of both decisions has been entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and the decrees took effect on the day of their publication.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional 200 million hryvnias for the construction of military engineering, technical, and fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As a reminder, fortifications are being actively built near Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a possible Russian offensive, although some commanders believe that Russia is not yet ready for a large-scale attack in this sector.

The government has decided to allocate 102,236,427 hryvnias to the Kharkiv Regional State Administration for defense expenditures.

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