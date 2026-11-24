Ukraine is not receiving the necessary number of interceptor missiles for its Patriot systems.

Zelenskyy stated that the delays in delivery make it appear as though the U.S. is moving in the same direction as Putin’s plans to force Ukraine into unfavorable compromises.

According to the president, Russia plans to launch attacks on major cities this winter—including Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia—to break Ukraine due to its lack of air defense capabilities and force it to withdraw from the Donbas.

Zelenskyy also highlighted problems with the Starshield satellite communication system and deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles, calling the situation politically very awkward for the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg

Licenses for the production of Ukrainian Patriot missiles in the U.S. are stalled at the Pentagon, likely due to President Donald Trump’s stance on the matter.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is affecting Ukraine’s security and the provision of its air defense systems.

Germany can no longer transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The country’s stockpile has now been exhausted, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike at energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

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