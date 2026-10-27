Zheleznyak discussed the changes in the revised draft resolution on employee retention

The revised draft resolution on employee retention, dated October 23, is less restrictive than the previous version from October 9. At the same time, the document imposes new restrictions on certain enterprises and organizations.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the revised draft resolution includes a number of changes regarding mobilization quotas, the review of applications, and the verification of enterprises’ status.

Defense-industrial complex and energy sector. For these sectors, it is proposed to increase the reservation quota from 85% to 95%. At the same time, the reservation must cover all employees involved in production. Currently, a 100% reservation quota is in effect for these sectors.

Heat supply and water utilities. The proposal to reduce the reservation quota to 60% has been removed from the document. The current rate will remain at 75%.

Calculation of the 50% quota. It is again proposed to include employees who already have a deferral in the calculation base.

Application review deadlines. The Coordination Center plans to establish clear deadlines for reviewing reservation requests: up to one month in ordinary cases and seven days in urgent cases.

According to the updated draft, current statuses and established limits will remain in effect until the end of the specified period.

It is also proposed that arrears arising from non-payment by the state or local budget not be considered grounds for imposing restrictions.

Separately, a closed list of 13 sectors is provided, whose representatives will be able to apply for the corresponding status according to a specified procedure.

At the same time, education, science, the service sector, and the media are not included in this list. For representatives of these sectors, the plan is to maintain the option to submit applications through the Center.

The updated document imposes restrictions on donor organizations and international technical assistance projects.

It is proposed to allow no more than seven employees to be reserved per project.

In addition, there are plans to review all existing enterprise statuses within 10 days. If the criterion on the basis of which an organization received the relevant status is removed from the document, that status may be revoked.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak also drew attention to the provision regarding the revocation of status upon the Center’s recommendation.

“Revocation of status upon the Center’s recommendation remains—it is now ‘grounds for consideration,’ particularly in response to requests from law enforcement agencies,” the deputy noted.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the document is not yet final, and its final draft has not yet been prepared. Therefore, the proposed provisions may undergo further changes before a final decision is made.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government would review the criteria for determining critically important enterprises, and that 100% conscription exemptions would no longer be automatic, even for the energy and defense industries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a Coordination Center for the mobilization of conscripts, clarified the definition of “critical enterprises,” and instructed officials to review sectoral and regional criteria. The government also updated the maximum mobilization quotas for certain categories of enterprises.

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