Zheleznyak revealed how much he earns on social media and where he spends the money

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak explained how much money he earns from online traffic, what he spends that money on, and why he manages his social media accounts himself. According to him, his income is about $1,000 and is used primarily to support his team. The MP donates the rest of the funds to charity or invests them in military bonds.

The MP’s social media activity and the popularity of his Telegram channel emerged spontaneously—amid the lack of official broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions.

According to Zheleznyak, he began explaining parliamentary decisions in simple and understandable language so that voters and business representatives could understand exactly what the deputies were voting on.

The lawmaker emphasizes that he does not seek to turn his channel into a full-fledged media holding company. He views it primarily as a tool for political communication with the public.

Zheleznyak writes all his posts personally, so publications depend directly on his schedule.

“Here we are, sitting together right now… And during this time, not a single post will go out. Because I’m writing it myself. And that’s the only way it works,” the lawmaker emphasized.

He also explained that he doesn’t post when he’s spending time with his son. In particular, during his evening storytime from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., you shouldn’t expect any new posts from him.

At the same time, the team actively uses artificial intelligence in its work. According to Zheleznyak, AI tools help perform routine tasks and analyze large data sets.

In particular, subscriptions to cutting-edge AI models, such as Claude, which costs $200, make it possible to automate the technical processing of content, detect duplicates, and handle reader feedback.

When asked about income from blogging, the MP noted that he earns some revenue from social media but does not consider himself a leader in terms of reach.

“I do make some profit… It’s about $1,000, and that goes toward supporting my team. So we donate the rest to charity or invest it in military bonds, if there’s anything left,” Zheleznyak explained.

In terms of view counts, he said, Mykola Davydiuk leads among his colleagues in parliament.

Zheleznyak says his main goal in being active on social media is not to make money from traffic, but to communicate directly with the public and receive feedback.

The lawmaker also uses his public profile to draw attention to decisions important to the state—from budget issues to combating corruption schemes.

Thus, according to Zheleznyak, his social media accounts remain first and foremost a tool for communication and influencing social processes, while the funds generated help finance his team’s work and support charitable initiatives.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak spoke about this in an interview as part of the “Don’t Interrupt” project with Volodymyr Kurenny.

As a reminder, during the consideration of an amendment to increase the pay of Ukrainian military personnel, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that it was necessary to raise the salaries of members of parliament.

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