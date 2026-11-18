The damage to the Kerch Bridge has led to long lines at gas stations on the occupied peninsula, concerns about possible fuel supply disruptions, and the cancellation of tourist reservations. At the same time, some Crimeans make no secret of their satisfaction at yet another defeat for the Russian occupiers, although it is dangerous to openly display such emotions.

According to local residents, after news broke of the bridge’s destruction on the night of Tuesday, November 17, lines formed at Crimean gas stations. People rushed to stock up on gasoline, fearing disruptions in fuel supplies from mainland Russia. Although gasoline reappeared at some gas stations as early as Wednesday morning, the panic did not subside.

The occupying authorities and bloggers under their control tried to reassure the public, promising that the damage would be quickly repaired. However, according to sources interviewed by the publication, such statements failed to convince many residents of the peninsula.

The tourism industry is also feeling the impact. According to an employee of a Simferopol travel agency, Russians have already begun canceling reservations for the New Year’s holidays and demanding refunds. The owner of a small hotel near Sudak also reported the first booking cancellations and expressed concern about the winter and upcoming summer seasons.

At the same time, the reaction among Crimeans is mixed. Some people are glad the bridge was damaged, but at the same time are aware of the potential practical and economic consequences. In particular, problems may arise with the return of children studying outside the peninsula, visits to relatives, the delivery of goods, and the operation of the tourism industry.

Some Crimean residents who support Ukraine, due to the danger of openly expressing their views, invite friends and relatives “for a celebratory cup of coffee” without explaining the real reason for the meeting.

CEMAAT’s interviewees also note that the damage to the bridge did not come as a surprise to them. Some Crimeans had anticipated that it would come under attack again sooner or later, particularly following the attacks on Russian tankers and energy facilities.

One Simferopol resident admitted that what surprised her most was not the event itself, but the lack of strong emotions after the long-awaited damage to the bridge finally occurred. According to her, despite years of Russian propaganda claiming the structure was impregnable, its destruction was met with almost a sense of routine.

The publication CEMAAT reports on the mood among Crimean residents.

Earlier, a video of the Kerch Bridge arch collapsing was posted online.

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch likely fell into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

Read us on