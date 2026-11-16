A resident of Konotop was sentenced to more than six years in prison for drug trafficking

A 48-year-old man had repeatedly sold illegal substances. In September 2023, he attempted to smuggle cannabis and amphetamine into a pretrial detention center by hiding them in a tube of toothpaste.

In the spring of 2024, law enforcement officers documented two more instances of amphetamine distribution.

In one of these cases, the man enlisted the help of an acquaintance, who is mentally incompetent due to an illness, to distribute the drugs.

The court sentenced him to 6 years and 1 month in prison with confiscation of property. The convicted man will remain in custody until the sentence becomes final.

Source: Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

A 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.

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