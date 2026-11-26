The tactical aviation group involved in the airstrike on a school in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was commanded by 36-year-old Russian military officer Yaroslav Borodin.

This is according to an investigation by “Slidstvo.Info.” At the time of the attack, Borodin headed Tactical Aviation Group No. 5 of the Special Combat Group within the Reserve Aviation Group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; He has served in the Russian army for 14 years, has been participating in the war against Ukraine since 2023, and resides in the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Volgograd region, near the “Marinovka” airfield.

In addition, based on a list of those involved previously released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, journalists have identified the details of other individuals involved: 42-year-old Fyodor Zubakov, who planned the attack, is the head of the fire support group at the headquarters of the Russian “Dnipro” military group.

The following military personnel from the flight crew, linked to the strike or to the relevant military unit No. 77978 and the regiment in Oktiabrskoye, have also been identified: 31-year-old Captain Sergei Yeliseyev, Senior Lieutenant Rodion Plotnikov, Lieutenant Vadim Perehrest, Senior Lieutenant Nikita Ignatyev, 37-year-old Captain Dmytro Zverev and 27-year-old Senior Lieutenant Maksym Sokolenko.

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Source: an investigation by “Slidstvo.Info.”

The strike on Komyshuvas may be Russia’s deadliest attack on civilians—NYT.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after three days of search operations, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were discovered. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

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