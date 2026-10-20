Journalists have released video evidence of the military service of a Russian man buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The mother of the deceased Russian citizen Alexander Olenchenko, who was buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region under the guise of a rescue worker, denied in a statement to the media that he had served in the Russian armed forces, claiming that he had worked for the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Regarding photos published from his personal page on the social network “VKontakte” from 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025, in which he is pictured in military uniform, she commented, “So what if the photo says 2025?”

After that, a video dated September 16, 2023—Olenchenko’s birthday—was released. The video shows Olenchenko and two Russian Armed Forces servicemen in distinctive uniforms with corresponding insignia, headgear, and chevrons. The released materials confirm that Oleksandr Olenchenko served in the Russian army during the full-scale invasion.

Source: Anatoliy Shtefan.

In the village of Domotkan, part of the Verkhnodniprovsk community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 34-year-old Russian soldier Oleksandr Olenchenko was buried. He was allegedly presented to local residents as a firefighter and rescue worker who died while performing his duties.

As a reminder, after attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, the Russian soldier was struck by an FPV drone operated by his own forces. Despite this, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Gudzi rescued the wounded occupier and evacuated him from the battlefield using a ground-based robotic system (GRS).

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