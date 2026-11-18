Footage has been posted online showing a train traveling along the railway section of the Crimean Bridge following the attack. The video, dated November 18, shows that the arch and the road span are missing from the bridge’s road section.

Despite the explosions and damage to the road section of the bridge, rail service across the Kerch Strait has been restored. Thus, train traffic ensures a partial restoration of logistics links between Russia and occupied Crimea.

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Source: Exilenova+

Earlier, a video of the Kerch Bridge’s arch collapsing was posted online.

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch likely fell into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

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