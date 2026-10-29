Winter Wonderland Returns to Kyiv: When Will the Holiday Venue at VDNG Open?

On November 27, “Winter Country” will open in Kyiv on the grounds of the “Expocenter of Ukraine” National Complex (VDNG). This season, organizers will once again set up a winter recreation area for visitors, featuring entertainment for both children and adults.

There will be over 20 themed attractions on the grounds, including an outdoor ice rink and a Christmas market. The organizers also promise new attractions and updated holiday decorations. Admission to “Winter Country” will be free.

What’s new for visitors to “Winter Country”?



The complex will be decorated with illuminated reindeer figures, hot air balloons, and a central Christmas tree featuring new ornaments and garlands that will create the effect of a starry sky.



One of the main new attractions will be the “Christmas Tree Ornament Fair” in Pavilion No. 2. There, visitors will be able to purchase handmade Christmas tree ornaments, explore traditional Ukrainian Christmas motifs, and commission a personalized inscription from an artist.



Pavilion No. 1 will feature “Santa’s Residence” with fairy-tale decorations and performances featuring Santa and his elves. A 28-meter-tall Ferris wheel will be set up nearby—twice as tall as the previous one.

What attractions will be open at VDNG this winter?

As is tradition, the central attraction will be a 3,000-square-meter open-air ice rink. Next to it, a train and a clock tower will be installed to create the atmosphere of a festive train station. The “Snow Sandbox” will also be expanded, where visitors can play in the snow and build snowmen. At “Mr. Divko’s Wonderland,” visitors will see giant Wonder Animals, watch a performance, and receive gifts.



Locations familiar to guests will also be open: an amusement park with the new “Hawk” ride, which rotates 360 degrees; the “Big Chain” carousel; escape rooms; slides; the “Christmas Factory of Dreams”; “Shumiland,” the “Science Museum,” and other recreational areas.



At the Christmas market, visitors can sample festive dishes and treats, as well as warm up with mulled wine. The Northern Express, featuring an audio tour, will run throughout the complex. In total, over 20 themed attractions for children and adults will be open at VDNG throughout the season.

How will “Winter Wonderland” operate, and what safety measures have been put in place?



Organizers are preparing the complex for potential power outages: the venues will be powered by their own generators, and energy-efficient LED lighting will be used for illumination. Additional shelters will also be set up on the VDNG grounds in time for the winter season.



In total, they will be located in 9 pavilions. In the event of an air raid alert, safe areas within and near the complex will be able to accommodate approximately 10,000 people at once.



"Winter Country" will be open daily starting November 27. On weekdays, it will be open from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and on weekends and holidays from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Admission to the VDNG grounds will remain free.



This was announced by the VDNG team.

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