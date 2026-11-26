The winter solstice in 2026 falls on December 21. On this day, Ukraine will experience the shortest day and the longest night of the year. The astronomical moment of the solstice will occur at approximately 10:50 p.m. Kyiv time.

After this date, daylight hours will gradually begin to increase, while nights will grow shorter. Read on to find out when the winter solstice will occur, how long the longest night will last, and when to expect more daylight.

In 2026, the winter solstice will occur on Monday, December 21, at 10:50 p.m. Kyiv time.

This astronomical event marks the beginning of a gradual increase in daylight hours in the Northern Hemisphere. Before that, Ukraine will experience the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

For example, in Kyiv on December 21, the Sun will remain above the horizon for about eight hours. The exact length of daylight depends on geographic location: in the northern regions, it will be slightly shorter than in the southern ones.

The winter solstice usually falls on December 21 or 22. The date varies due to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and the differences between the astronomical and calendar years.

The winter solstice is caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis. The Earth orbits the Sun at an angle of approximately 23.5 degrees, so the Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

In December, the Northern Hemisphere is at its greatest angle away from the Sun. Because of this, the Sun rises lower above the horizon than in summer, and its apparent path across the sky becomes the shortest.

That is why in winter, dawn comes later, dusk comes earlier, and the amount of daylight during the day is at its shortest.

This process reaches its peak during the winter solstice. At the same time, the opposite occurs in the Southern Hemisphere: astronomical summer begins there, and the day becomes the longest of the year.

After December 21, 2026, daylight hours in Ukraine will gradually begin to increase. The initial changes will be slight, but with each passing week, the Sun will remain above the horizon for longer and longer periods.

The days will continue to get longer until the summer solstice, which in 2027 will fall on June 21. That will be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

At the same time, there is an important nuance: the shortest day and the earliest sunset do not coincide. In Kyiv, the Sun begins to set as early as mid-December, but rises as late as the end of the month. Therefore, even after the winter solstice, mornings will remain dark for some time.

Also, the increase in daylight hours does not mean that winter will end immediately. In January and February, severe frosts are still possible in Ukraine. The ground and the air gradually release their stored heat, so the coldest period of winter usually sets in after the December solstice.

Our ancestors closely observed natural cycles. The day after which the nights began to shorten and daylight hours increased held special significance for many peoples.

In various cultures, the winter solstice symbolized the rebirth of the Sun, the end of an old cycle, and the beginning of a new one. People lit fires, gathered together, and performed rituals dedicated to the return of light.

Ukrainian tradition is also rich in winter customs and rituals. Christmas celebrations, caroling, the preparation of festive dishes, and family gatherings mark the darkest time of the year.

Today, the winter solstice remains, first and foremost, an important astronomical event that marks the beginning of astronomical winter and the gradual return of longer days.

Frequently Asked Questions About the 2026 Winter Solstice

When is the winter solstice in 2026?

The winter solstice will occur on Monday, December 21, 2026. According to Kyiv time, the astronomical moment will occur at approximately 10:50 p.m.

How long will the longest night of the year last?

On the night of the winter solstice, the duration of darkness will be the longest of the year. The exact duration depends on geographic location. In Kyiv, daylight will last about eight hours.

When will daylight hours begin to increase in Ukraine?

Daylight hours will begin to gradually increase after the winter solstice—starting on December 22, 2026. At first, the changes will be almost imperceptible, but eventually, the Sun will remain above the horizon longer each day.

When will the longest day of 2027 be?

The summer solstice in 2027 falls on June 21. This will be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

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The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

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