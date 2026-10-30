Danish actor, producer, screenwriter, and director Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role in the TV series “Game of Thrones,” visited the “Comfort Town” residential complex in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, which was damaged by Russian shelling.

On Friday morning, the actor toured the complex accompanied by film crews and spoke with residents of the damaged buildings. Koster-Waldau is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It was reported earlier that the actor had spent some time in a shelter at one of Kyiv’s metro stations.

“The visit is about raising awareness and trying to ensure that people don’t forget: there is a country that is holding its own but needs help from the international community, especially as winter approaches,” he said at the time, commenting on his arrival in Kyiv.

Koster-Waldau is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme. He is best known to Ukrainian audiences for his role as Jaime Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

This is reported in an article by Interfax-Ukraine.

"Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrived in Kyiv and took shelter from the unrest in the subway.

As a reminder, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

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