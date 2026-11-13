100-hryvnia Gold Coin: The National Bank Unveils a Commemorative Coin with a Special Design

The National Bank of Ukraine is offering collectors a commemorative 100-hryvnia coin made of gold. It is dedicated to one of Ukraine’s most significant ancient landmarks—Chersonesos in Taurica. According to the latest sales data, the coin is priced at 214,368 hryvnias.

The NBU has stated:

There are currently 327 coins remaining in stock.

Sales of the coins are limited—each buyer may purchase no more than 6 coins.

"The history of Chersonesos Taurica is divided into two periods: the ancient period (from its founding to the 4th century CE) and the medieval period (5th–15th centuries). Over the course of two millennia, during the heyday of Ancient Greece, Rome, and Byzantium, Chersonesos was a major commercial and cultural center on the Crimean Peninsula and played a special role in relations between Byzantium and Kievan Rus’,” the coin’s description states.

What is known about the coin

The coin was minted from 900-fine gold in 2009.

The weight of the pure precious metal is 31.1.

The edge features sectoral fluting.

What the 100 UAH coin with its unique design looks like

The obverse (front side) of the coin features a fragment of an ancient structure and a signal bell in the center. Against a background of a meander pattern:

ancient coins of Chersonesos;

a lamp.

At the top is the small State Emblem of Ukraine and the inscription “National Bank of Ukraine.” At the bottom:

the denomination;

the metal designation, its fineness, and the fine weight;

the logo of the National Bank of Ukraine’s Mint;

the year the coin was minted.

The reverse (back side) depicts the ruins of the ancient city of Chersonesos. It also features the Cathedral of St. Prince Vladimir, “built in the mid-19th century over the ruins of a medieval church where Prince Vladimir was presumably baptized.” At the top is a semicircular inscription reading “Chersonesos Taurica.”

This was reported by the NBU itself.

The NBU has issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

In Norway, a coin of King Olaf II was found among more than 5,500 silver coins — RMF24

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