Animal rights activist Anna Pelepchuk from Bukovina has dedicated her life to rescuing animals in distress. She takes in abandoned dogs and cats from the streets and nurses injured swans, owlets, falcons, and bats back to health. Recently, together with a group of concerned individuals, she rescued a young mare that was about to be sent to slaughter.

Wild animals hold a special place among Anna’s charges. She tries to treat injured animals and return them to their natural habitat. If their injuries prevent them from surviving in the wild, the animal advocate finds them homes at specialized centers.

Anna began rescuing animals when she was still a child. She recalls constantly bringing home animals that needed help. At first, her mother was against it, but eventually she came to terms with her daughter’s passion.

“I’ve rescued everything from crows to cats—some of them were really old. And I’d often tell my mom, ‘It’s just a little kitten—let it stay with us,’” says Anna.

Recently, the animal rights activist rescued a young mare named Maya. She was approached by a woman whose husband was planning to send the animal to slaughter. He had already done this to a horse and a bull.

Anna immediately launched a fundraiser. Thanks to the help of caring people, she managed to raise 23,000 hryvnias and buy the mare.

“Maya is still young, well-behaved, and smart. Now the mare is safe—she won’t end up as meat,” Anna shares.

Maya is currently being cared for at one of the equestrian centers that provide temporary shelter for rescued animals.

Pelepchuk explains that she collaborates with the Halych National Nature Park and a shelter for rescued animals in Lviv. At the same time, her biggest dream is to create a similar rehabilitation center in Bukovina, where wild animals could be treated.

“I want to preserve the wildlife of our region—to treat, rehabilitate, and release them here,” she emphasizes.

She adds that she spends a lot of time in the Carpathians, observing the forest’s inhabitants and studying their behavior.

Pelepchuk admits that requests for help come in almost every day.

“There isn’t a single day when I don’t have to rescue someone. Yesterday it was a bat, the day before yesterday—two sheepdogs and some puppies, and today—a swan and a turtle dove. I’ve had to start keeping a notebook because there are so many calls,” the animal rights activist shares.

Once, Anna rescued an injured swan from a market in Chernivtsi. The bird had flown into a pole and suffered a bruise. In addition to this swan, she is caring for a dozen storks.

Among her recent cases was the rescue of a dog that had spent nearly a year locked in a dark barn. After its owner died, the animal was left alone. A neighbor brought it food by lowering a bucket through a hole in the roof.

The dog had become feral and wouldn’t let people near him, but animal welfare activists managed to rescue him. He is currently in a temporary shelter, where he is gradually being socialized. Anna hopes to find a family willing to take in the elderly dog.

Another unusual story involves a raccoon that someone bought and later abandoned. The animal ran into one of the houses in Chernivtsi and hid in the attic.

“Someone bought it, played with it for a while, and then abandoned it. The raccoon ran into one of the houses and climbed into the attic. It was turning everything upside down and chewing on things. People called me, but at first I didn’t even believe them and asked, ‘Maybe it’s a marten?’. They said, ‘No, we have a raccoon!’” Anna recalls.

Catching the frightened animal turned out to be no easy task.

“The raccoon was scared—it was thrashing about and growling. It ran all over the attic, hiding. We chased it for six hours, but I finally caught it,” she says.

Eventually, they found a home for the raccoon. Anna’s friend took it in and set up an enclosure for the animal. It turned out the raccoon was a female. They named her Valentina.

Another animal in the animal welfare activist’s care is a bat that was found in a residential neighborhood in Chernivtsi.

“The sun came out, the bat woke up, and fell out of the house. A passerby picked it up, and I examined it, weighed it, and put it back to hibernation,” the animal welfare activist explains.

Currently, the bat is staying in Anna’s basement, where the temperature is maintained at the required level. In winter, these animals need to be monitored to ensure they don’t lose too much weight. If their fat reserves decrease, the bat must be woken up and fed.

“It should remain in hibernation until April. Then it will wake up and fly away,” Anna notes.

According to her, bats often become unwelcome “neighbors” for residents of high-rise buildings. Recently, animal welfare activists had to rescue ten of these mammals from under the balcony cladding on the seventh floor of a building in Chernivtsi.

“People are afraid, saying, ‘Why do we need such residents…’ But bats are just sleeping and don’t bother anyone. If they flew in from the street, they’ll be able to fly out just the same. Still, it’s easier for me to take them in and feed them if necessary, so that no one harms them,” Anna notes.

She also frequently helps wild birds. In the spring, she rescues injured owlets, and in the summer, she rescues falcon chicks that have fallen out of their nests. Animal welfare activists nurse the birds back to health and eventually release them back into the wild.

At the same time, Pelepchuk emphasizes that not every owl chick sitting on the ground needs to be rescued. If the bird is already standing on its own and has no injuries, it may be a fledgling that its mother is still watching over. Therefore, it’s not worth taking such birds away unnecessarily.

Recently, Anna picked up a small dove from Rescue Service workers. The bird had fallen into a ventilation shaft, from which rescuers retrieved it. The animal welfare activist greatly appreciates this collaboration, as rescue service workers often call her when they find animals in need of help.

Anna Pelepchuk has also helped foxes. In Chernivtsi, these wild animals often make their dens near trash dumps or in private yards where people leave food for cats and dogs. This happens especially often in winter and early spring, when foxes are raising their young.

The animal rights activist recalls an instance when she was contacted by a dormitory, a college, and a kindergarten in Chernivtsi. A family of foxes with small cubs had taken up residence on the grounds of these institutions. People became concerned about the presence of wild animals and demanded that they be removed.

“But I couldn’t just do that. The animals had made a home for themselves under a concrete slab; there was virtually no way to reach them. I explained that the foxes were simply raising their young,” she explains.

Eventually, when the cubs grew up and learned to hunt for food on their own, the family left the area.

Another story took place in a private yard, where a fox raised her cubs under some boards. When the cubs grew up, the yard’s owner didn’t know what to do with such uninvited neighbors.

“They ran around, jumped on the windows, and stole the neighbor’s slippers, bringing them into the yard to the woman. They just wanted to play, like puppies or any other little ones, but not everyone understood that,” says the animal rights activist.

Anna decided to catch the animals and relocate them farther away from human settlements. Within a few days, she managed to catch three fox cubs. They were about six months old, so they were already capable of surviving in the wild. Later, she released them into the forest.

The animal rights activist explains that wild animals often approach human settlements in search of food for themselves and their offspring. She urges people in such situations not to panic, not to try to catch the animals on their own, but to contact specialists. She also emphasizes that wild animals must not be killed.

Anna identifies people’s irresponsible attitude toward pets as a separate problem. According to her, in Chernivtsi, puppies and kittens are constantly being abandoned in boxes at markets, in parks, and in wooded areas.

Recently, she rescued six puppies that had been abandoned in Zhovtnevy Park. She found seven more in the woods while walking her dogs.

Some of the puppies contracted enteritis and could not be saved. Three puppies were treated and nursed back to health.

“If you can’t keep a pet, reach out to volunteers and ask for help finding it a home. There are people who are willing to help,” Anna emphasizes.

She also told the story of a German Shepherd she found near the woods. The dog was neglected, and the chain had cut so deeply into its neck that it had caused festering wounds. At the same time, the dog clearly obeyed commands, so Anna suspects it may have been a service dog in the past.

They managed to get the animal into a car and take it to a veterinary clinic.

The animal welfare activist also brought another, younger German Shepherd there—one that people had similarly abandoned. Now Anna is caring for both dogs and looking for responsible families to adopt them.

Anna’s husband is a soldier. He is currently stationed in one of the hottest conflict zones in the Donetsk region. Despite the difficult conditions, he also cares for cats and dogs that have been left without owners. Some of the animals show signs of injuries and have suffered concussions and burns.

Anna says that she and her husband are discussing the possibility of taking at least some of the dogs and cats to Bukovina. However, due to the difficult situation in the area, organizing an evacuation is not easy at the moment.

Pelepchuk adds that rescuing animals requires significant funds. At the same time, she finds it hard to turn down people who call asking to save a pet or a bird, since often they have no one else to turn to.

Treatment, surgeries, medications, vaccinations, and temporary shelter are funded primarily through donations.

“We receive help not only from Bukovina but also from other regions of Ukraine, as well as from abroad. People are responding, and through our joint efforts, we’re able to save animals.”

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