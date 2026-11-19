For many months now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been publicly insisting on a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader believes that the war cannot end without a face-to-face conversation between the two heads of state, that Putin is blocking negotiations, that he is “afraid” to sit down at the negotiating table, and so on. The Russian dictator, for his part, is de facto refusing such a meeting: the Kremlin says that if Zelenskyy wants to meet, he should come to Moscow. Obviously, this won’t happen—it’s just as far-fetched as Putin visiting Kyiv. At the same time, Russia insists that a face-to-face meeting between the leaders is supposedly possible only “at the very end,” to sign a peace treaty that has already been agreed upon. But a peace treaty is still light-years away—and it’s not a given that it will ever be signed at all.

This raises a logical question: Why does Zelenskyy want this meeting so badly, while Putin is so reluctant? Could it actually be beneficial for peace between Ukraine and Russia—or, on the contrary, will things only get worse after it? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk, together with experts, examined the issue.

The History of Communication Between Zelenskyy and Putin: A Single Meeting and Seven Years Later

A long time ago, back in the early 2000s, when Putin had just become president of Russia and Zelenskyy was building his career on the KVN comedy show, they met de facto—the future leader of Ukraine was performing on stage at the time, addressing Putin personally, while the Russian leader sat in the audience and even laughed quite sincerely at the jokes.

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But that happened 25 years ago, in a completely different reality (one that’s simply impossible to believe today), so there were no personal conversations—nor could there have been—between the then-young comedian and the already mature and experienced intelligence officer and politician.

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The only time Zelenskyy and Putin met in person—and as presidents, no less—was on December 9, 2019, in Paris, during the “Normandy Four” summit. It was a meeting on the sidelines of multilateral talks involving the leaders of France and Germany. Putin told reporters at the time that the conversation was “businesslike” and even stated that he was generally satisfied with the results. But that was simply diplomatic courtesy. In essence, the parties did not bridge their differences at that time: Russia and Ukraine remained firmly in their respective positions, and the main outcome of the talks was simply that they took place at all. No problems were resolved, and no rapport developed between the leaders at that time—quite the opposite, in fact.

It was their first—and so far, last—meeting. And a little more than two years later, a full-scale war began.

As early as the fall of 2022, Zelenskyy effectively barred himself from negotiating with Putin for a time. On October 4, 2022, he signed a National Security and Defense Council decree stating the “impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation.” It was a political gesture in the form of a legal document that formally precluded any dialogue at the highest level. More than four years have passed since then, and the situation has changed. And although no one has formally repealed the decree, in reality, it is a matter of a single stroke of the president’s pen.

At the same time, Zelenskyy has repeatedly made extremely harsh public statements about Putin. In particular, he wished him dead—even in his 2025 Christmas address, where he stated that all Ukrainians had one wish: “That he die.” Putin, for his part, acted in a completely different manner—in a “KGB-style” manner. For instance, he almost never refers to Zelenskyy by his first and last name. Instead, the Russian leader prefers to speak of the “illegitimate regime in Kyiv,” “Kyiv neo-Nazis,” or simply the “Kyiv regime.”

Now, however, the situation for Ukraine has changed significantly. Waging war is becoming increasingly difficult, and problems with shelling, energy, funding, and mobilization are mounting. So now Zelenskyy has begun to regularly insist on a face-to-face meeting with Putin. He interprets this de facto refusal as fear. But in reality, this is certainly not about fear, but rather about reluctance and the lack of purpose in such a meeting from the Russian side. Putin is hardly afraid of Zelenskyy in the literal sense of the word. Rather, he simply sees no reason to waste time on a conversation that, in his view, will lead nowhere. In this way, Putin is also, in a sense, symbolically denying Ukraine and its leader political agency.



What a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin might look like

First, a disclaimer: no one knows for certain exactly how such a meeting would have unfolded. This is merely speculation—based, however, on many years of observing both leaders and analyzing their political behavior. And in this scenario, the picture that emerges is rather bleak.

Before any meeting between leaders, months—and sometimes even years—of discreet but crucial work by the “lower echelons”—secretaries, aides, foreign ministries, ministers, advisors, intelligence agencies, and so on—takes place. Draft documents are prepared, wording is agreed upon, and compromises are sought. The goal of this work is to ensure that the leaders at the meeting do not merely talk, but reach some concrete result.

It is clear that nothing of the sort is happening in the context of Russia and Ukraine. No one seriously considers the possibility that Putin and Zelenskyy will simply meet right now, after which the war will end immediately. There are no prepared documents, no agreed-upon positions, and not even a shared understanding of exactly what they are supposed to discuss.

Now let’s imagine that the meeting does take place: without months of preparation, without a formalized agenda, and without any prior agreements at lower levels. Zelenskyy, predictably, will start with the traditional demands: a ceasefire, some form of truce, restrictions on mutual strikes against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, and so on. Putin, in response—and this, too, is entirely predictable—will begin delivering his favorite pseudo-historical lectures. The President of Ukraine can expect a “fascinating” monologue lasting several hours from an aging KGB officer: about the Rurikids, the Polovtsians and the Pechenegs, Princess Olga, Prince Vladimir, and Yuri Dolgoruky; about how Lenin created Ukraine; about the “historical unity” of Russians and Ukrainians; and so on.

Zelenskyy, of course, will start to interrupt—harshly, emotionally—trying to steer the conversation back toward concrete details. In response, Putin will most likely resort to threats: to bomb Ukraine even harder, to use “all means,” hinting at nuclear weapons, etc. This, too, is part of his standard repertoire. As a result, both sides will very quickly—literally within 10–20 minutes—reach a complete deadlock. It would be surprising if they didn’t actually come to blows right in the middle of the talks.

And that’s still the best-case scenario! The worst-case scenario is that after such a meeting, an even greater escalation is highly likely. Because both sides will walk away feeling that diplomacy has finally failed and is pointless, that there’s nothing left to talk about, and that all that remains is brute force and endless war.

Here’s the most interesting part: Putin doesn’t want this meeting anyway; he wants to continue the endless bloodshed. And Zelenskyy, quite possibly, is deliberately seeking a meeting precisely so that it will come to nothing. So that the whole world can see: Kyiv and Moscow are physically incapable of reaching an agreement. And then, the next time Zelenskyy is accused of needing to negotiate, he’ll be able to respond quite sincerely: I personally tried; I sat down at the table with Putin—and you all saw how that turned out. So, once again, we’re at a dead end.

Expert

Opinion

Political scientist and director of the “Ukrainian Barometer” sociological service, Viktor Nebozhenko, notes: in international diplomacy, there are ways to resolve serious conflicts such as the one between Ukraine and Russia. All it takes is the will to do so.

“Take Egypt and Israel, for example. The Camp David Accords were once signed, reconciling these two states that had long been enemies. If both sides are willing to agree to a truce, they can do so through mediators—such as the United States itself. They could go to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, meet on the golf course, pick up their clubs, and sign something. In other words, the key here is mediation by international actors. All other options are more like PR stunts—they amount to nothing. But this is actually a realistic possibility. History has shown that even bitter enemies have signed agreements through intermediaries regarding a ceasefire or even long-term peace, mutually recognizing each other’s right to exist.

However, the exclusively face-to-face meeting that the President of Ukraine is insisting on is not a very good option. Putin and Zelenskyy have completely different backgrounds. How can a former KGB officer and a former comedian meet? That’s why we need principled U.S. mediation. It doesn’t even matter who the president is. Mediation is, first and foremost, a diplomatic practice. I can’t imagine any other options. If Putin and Zelenskyy meet separately from everyone else, in private, it will inevitably raise suspicions, especially among patriotic circles. It will only anger everyone. There would be no trust in such a meeting. Therefore—only mediation. This is the only option for peace,” Viktor Nebozhenko concluded.



To sum up—so is a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin necessary right now? The short answer: probably not. And not because anyone here is good or bad—this isn’t about personal qualities. Simply put, a meeting between leaders without preparation, without an agenda, and without even the slightest hope for compromise—or a personal desire on both sides to reach an agreement—is not diplomacy, but political theater, if not a comedy sketch. This genre certainly has a right to exist, but not when the lives of millions and the future of entire nations are at stake.

There is little faith in Putin’s and Zelenskyy’s personal ability to reach an agreement. And this, perhaps, is the main thing to understand when we hear yet another statement about the necessity of this meeting. Yes, humanity knows of instances when face-to-face negotiations between leaders have changed the course of history for the better. But it also knows this: sometimes it’s better not to meet at all than to meet and only make things worse. And this, it seems, is precisely that case.

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