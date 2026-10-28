Zelenskyy wanted to reinforce Kyiv with Groysman due to insufficient preparations for winter and attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kyiv is not sufficiently prepared for Russian attacks and the challenges of winter. According to him, attempts to bring in additional experienced managers to help prepare the capital are causing concern for Mayor Vitali Klitschko due to the possibility of him being replaced.

According to the head of state, when he discusses with experienced managers ways to strengthen the capital’s operations, Vitali Klitschko perceives this as a potential threat to his position.

“As soon as we talk with certain managers about how to strengthen Kyiv, the mayor gets the impression that someone wants to replace him,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that he has no intention of interfering in political matters. At the same time, in his view, during the war it is necessary to focus on protecting the capital’s critical infrastructure and properly preparing for the winter.

“I have nothing personal against Klitschko,” the head of state noted, calling on all relevant institutions to work together to prepare Kyiv for a difficult winter.

Zelenskyy also stressed that, amid constant Russian attacks, it is important not to get bogged down in political squabbles but to seek solutions to protect the city and ensure the operation of key facilities.

The president cited Kharkiv as an example of effective cooperation between authorities. According to him, city officials and the regional administration there are working together despite constant Russian shelling.

“It’s great when every city has a team of managers who can solve problems and keep the city running smoothly. There, the head of the regional state administration and the mayor are working together,” the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that during the war, the main task should be the joint protection of critical infrastructure and ensuring the stable operation of vital facilities, rather than assigning blame.

“We have one common enemy, one winter, and one country. And we need to do something about this,” the head of state added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there are problems with Kyiv’s preparations for winter. In his view, the capital is currently not sufficiently prepared for possible Russian attacks.

The president said he had discussed with various experts the possibility of leading the Kyiv city administration, but no one was willing to take on the role. In his view, bringing in experienced managers could help the city prepare for the challenging winter period.

“I spoke with various managers about whether they would be willing to lead the Kyiv administration. No one wants to. If I were the mayor, I would personally ask them—smart people, experienced managers. I asked the Prime Minister to assemble a special team for Kyiv—business managers, capable people. I’m ready to personally speak with whoever they recommend and ask them to take the job. Put together such a team and work out solutions. I’ll do what I can. I wanted to include Malyuk in this group to address security issues. I also spoke with Kubrakov and Groysman. Sukhomlyn refused—as soon as he heard it was about Kyiv. I spoke with people from the business community and other areas of public administration. No one wants to get involved because then no one will say ‘thank you,’ and others will constantly be talking about politics,” Zelenskyy said.

Thus, the president advocates for the creation of a special management group that would help coordinate the capital’s preparations for winter and develop solutions to protect critical infrastructure. At the same time, he said, bringing in additional experts is complicated by the reluctance of potential participants to find themselves at the center of political disputes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi to assemble a special team of managers for Kyiv, which will develop solutions to prepare the capital for a difficult winter. According to the head of state, he discussed possible participation in this effort with Vasyl Malyuk, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Volodymyr Groysman, and Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

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