An 11-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries as a result of a Russian attack on Pavlohrad in late October died after nearly three weeks of medical efforts to save his life. The Russian strike on the city in the Dnipropetrovsk region proved fatal for the child.

“An 11-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries during the enemy attack on Pavlohrad on October 31 has died in the hospital,” the statement reads.

It is noted that medical staff fought to save his life for nearly three weeks.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

As a reminder, the Russians launched a missile strike on Pavlohrad, leaving several people wounded.

Russia attacked Pavlohrad, wounding a 15-year-old boy.

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